(The Center Square) – Public health officials in Arizona reported Friday that they attribute the coronavirus to causing more than 1,000 deaths in the state.
The Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 data to show that 1,012 people have died in what the department attributes as a virus-related death.
The statistic comes out a day after Gov. Doug Ducey told reporters they expected cases to increase once the state lifted restrictions on residents and businesses and testing ramped up.
"The fact that we were going to focus on having more tests meant that we were going to have more cases," he said Thursday afternoon, alluding to their weekend testing rounds. "What we wanted to do was be prepared for this ... Arizona is prepared."
Officials also noted that expanding testing to further focus on underserved areas likely led to higher positive tests.
"We continue to see those numbers go up, but it's not unexpected," said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Department of Health Services.
DHS listed 24,332 people who have tested positive for the virus out of 370,225 tests conducted. That's an increase in more than 1,500 positive tests from the day prior.
The increase in cases runs against the parameters for continued reopening set forth by federal public health officials. Still, Ducey maintained they would not reverse course on their allowing of businesses to remain open.
Ducey allowed his "Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected" order closing businesses deemed non-essential to expire on May 15 but has offered guidance for companies on how to keep human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 to a minimum.