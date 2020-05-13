(The Center Square) – The state’s high court told four groups seeking to gather signatures online for their November ballot initiatives that the Arizona Constitution requires collection in person.
The court released its order Wednesday denying Arizonans for Second Chances, Rehabilitation and Public Safety, Smart and Safe Arizona, Invest in Education, and Save our Schools Arizona the ability to gather the remaining signatures to get their respective questions on the November ballot.
The justices voted 6-1, with only Vice Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer siding with the special interest groups. The groups claimed that the shutdowns forced by the COVID-19 pandemic were infringing on their right to gather signatures for ballot initiatives before the July 2 deadline.
Another bid to allow online petition gathering was sought and refused in federal court last month.
Save Our Schools Arizona announced after the ruling that it would suspend its campaign to get a ballot question that, if successful, would have limited the state’s ESA program to one percent of the state’s student population and place other restrictions on it as well.
“Instead, we will focus our energy on electing anti-privatization candidates up and down the November 2020 ballot, voter-protecting private school voucher limits and reforms in a future year, and continuing to educate Arizona voters about the value of supporting public education,” the group said in a Facebook post.
Others insisted they would continue to gather signatures.
“Despite the ruling, we are forging ahead. We remain 100% committed to this effort,” Invest in Ed officials wrote in reaction to the ruling. “We are ON PACE to qualify for the ballot.”
Supporters of online signature gathering argued they should be able to use the same process as candidates for office, who can gather signatures via E-Qual, the online portal that’s been in use for federal, statewide and state legislative candidates since 2012.
Opponents of expanding the signature process praised the ruling.
“Today’s decision by the Arizona Supreme Court to not allow initiative groups to collect signatures online was a tremendous victory for the rule of law,” said Scot Mussi, president of the Arizona Free Enterprise Club. “Both state statute and the Constitution require that all signatures collected for ballot measures must be gathered in person and cannot be collected through an online portal. We are grateful that the court did not engage in judicial activism as the plaintiffs requested and use the pandemic as an opportunity to rewrite our Constitution.”