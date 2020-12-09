(The Center Square) – Arizona Supreme Court justices unanimously shot down the Republican “Kraken,” an attempt to overturn Election Day results and eventually hand the state’s electoral college votes to Donald Trump.
The Supreme Court ruled late Tuesday that Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward’s legal team couldn’t provide any evidence of misconduct, nor could they prove presumptive President-elect Joe Biden’s electors hadn’t received the most votes.
“The Court concludes, unanimously, that the trial judge did not abuse his discretion in denying the request to continue the hearing and permit additional inspection of the ballots. The November 9, 2020 hand count audit revealed no discrepancies in the tabulation of votes and the statistically negligible error presented in this case falls far short of warranting relief under A.R.S. § 16-672,” Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said in the written opinion.
The ruling officially hands Biden Arizona’s 11 electoral college votes.
Ward’s suit alleged they had found a sufficient “overvote” in the sample they’d audited and that more votes should be re-examined, but Brutinel said the 1,626 ballot audit was sufficient to prove there was no existence of fraud that would have affected the outcome for Trump in Arizona.
“Extrapolating this error rate to all 27,869 duplicate ballots in the county would result in a net increase of only 103 votes based on the 0.37% error rate or 153 votes using the 0.55% error rate, neither of which is sufficient to call the election results into question,” Brutinel said.
Superior Court Judge Randall Warner ruled last Friday that Ward’s lawyers couldn’t prove fraud that would have led to the Election Day results being overturned.
In a video message on Wednesday, Ward said she had informed Trump of the ruling’s details.
“We found some abnormalities, and we need to look for more,” she said. “Are we going to go to the Supreme Court of the United States? Maybe.”
The state’s high court also rejected a request from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to recover the state’s cost in legal fees to defend the election results.