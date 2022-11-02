(The Center Square) – Arizona will have to take some action to avoid budgeting issues, Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman warned this week.
Hoffman sent a letter to leaders in the state Legislature informing them that expenditures made by the state’s district schools would exceed the aggregate expenditure limit by $1.39 billion in this fiscal year. She says the answer to the problem: the state legislature must call a special session and address the problem.
If lawmakers don’t lift this spending cap, Hoffman says district schools will require a nearly 18% budget cut this spring.
“If we fail to lift the cap, students attending district schools will undoubtedly see larger class sizes, school closures, layoffs, and an even worse teacher shortage crisis,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said in a press release. “The time to solve this issue is now. It is time for state leaders to stop playing politics with school budgets, and instead give certainty to educators and families by calling a special session to lift the cap immediately.”
Requests for comment to Senate and House leadership were not returned.
During her annual State of Education address to the Arizona State Senate’s Education Committee in February, Superintendent Hoffman urged the state Legislature to prevent AEL budget cuts by giving the voters a referendum on the matter. However, the state legislature did not take action on bills that would have set up a referendum to repeal this cap.
Additionally, Hoffman sent the lawmakers a letter in July urging them to resolve this issue.