(The Center Square) – Arizona will now have more robust background checks for those who want to work in the state’s nursing care facilities.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed SB 1242 into effect on Friday. It was one of 19 bills he signed into law, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
“Our nursing homes and assisted living facilities deserve accountability and leadership from their supervisors,” Ducey said. “SB 1242 accomplishes this. Our seniors – grandmothers, grandfathers and family members – deserve nothing less to ensure their safety, happiness and health.”
Sen. Tyler Pace, R-Mesa, sponsored the law. It enhances background checks for licensure through the Nursing Care Institutions and Assisted Living Facilities (NCIA).
“Proper vetting of the managers and staff of these facilities is critical for the safety of the vulnerable, elderly individuals that NCIA facilities house,” the press release said.
Additionally, the bill prohibits people with felony convictions involving violence or financial fraud from getting licensed to work in the field.
“The NCIA Board must work with the Arizona Department of Health Services to establish an expedited process for identifying and referring complaints between the agencies,” the press release adds.
The change comes nearly a year after a felon convicted of fraud was allowed to work in administration for a nursing home in Prescott. Amid COVID-19, the facility forced some workers to stay on duty while infected with the virus. Fifteen residents fell ill and died within a matter of weeks. The administrator was fired.
The bill had overwhelming support in both chambers of the Arizona state legislature. It passed the Arizona Senate 27-1 on February 14. And on March 10, it passed the Arizona House of Representatives 52-5.