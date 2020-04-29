(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Wednesday announced the state would begin “turning up the light” on the state’s economy but would still extend the stay-at-home order and travel restrictions for people coming from pandemic hotspots until May 15.
The announcement comes a day before his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” executive order expires. The order began on March 31.
The effort is part of coordinated attempts to stem the tide of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has been named as the cause of 304 deaths in the state.
“I think you can see, with what we’ve been able to share so far, we have avoided what has happened in so many parts of our globe and our country,” Ducey said. “Our physical distancing is working. Your cooperation is working. I’m confident that we can say we’ve seen the spread has been slowed and these have been hard-fought gains.”
On May 4, retailers who want to open may do so, as long as their staff maintain physical distancing, limit occupancy for appointment-based services, and utilize curbside pickup and delivery.
On May 8, retailers who want to open can as long as they require strict physical distancing requirements and follow CDC guidelines that include reducing occupancy/capacity, comprehensive sanitation protocols, allow for curbside or delivery, and keep fitting rooms closed.
Ducey’s office still advises adults considered vulnerable to stay home and keep away from participating in these services.
The state will release a plan to reopen dine-in restaurants in May, saying restaurant industry professionals are predicting May 12 at the earliest.
“It will be a different experience,” Ducey said. “It will be a temporary experience where service workers and food service workers are wearing masks. Rather than coming to your table and asking you what you’d like to drink, they’ll likely inform you that they just washed their hands and ask how you would like your food delivered.”
At this point, Ducey said bars would not be considered for reopening, drawing distinctions between them and restaurants containing bars. He said it could change as more information comes available but warned that businesses who reopen in defiance of the state order are “playing with your liquor license.”
There was no mention of salons reopening.
In support of the decision to allow for a reopening of many businesses, Ducey listed off the state’s total number of available hospital beds and ventilators, saying the current increase in new cases is not expected to overwhelm the state’s capacity for either.
The stay-at-home order has taken its toll on the Arizona economy, with more than 400,000 workers applying for unemployment benefits since mid-March. The first confirmed case came in late January. Schools were closed on March 15.