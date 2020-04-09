(The Center Square) – A new report released Thursday estimates Arizona’s already-tightened budget could be short by as much as $1 billion.
But officials say it’s hard to pin down an accurate estimate due to the unpredictability of the ongoing pandemic.
The bipartisan Finance Advisory Committee updated lawmakers on just how deep of a cut COVID-19 will make into their coming budget that begins July 1.
State lawmakers and Gov. Doug Ducey ushered through an $11.8 billion “skinny budget” in anticipation of expected revenue shortfalls from potential shutdowns brought on by the pandemic. They estimate a $638 million shortfall in the current fiscal year and $462 in possible shortfalls next year.
In their report they address how a revenue estimate is particularly difficult to pin down in the current situation.
“The projections are too uncertain to develop definitive plans for resolving the shortfall in the very near term,” they said. “We currently project a [$1.1 billion fiscal year 2021] shortfall – could be wrong by $500 M in either direction.”
Since tax payments aren’t made to the state right away, officials estimate they won’t know until May just how much of a falloff revenue took in March.
The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Thursday morning that the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 3,018 with 89 deaths.
More than 132,000 Arizonans filed for unemployment benefits last week, reflecting the first period of forced closures of nonessential businesses across the state.
Possible options for remedies, officials listed, were similar to what they did in the wake of the Great Recession, which include carrying over expenses from the current budget in to the next one, sweeping special funds to pay for core services, and dipping into Arizona’s $973 million rainy day fund but not until the next fiscal year.