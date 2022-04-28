(The Center Square) – The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) celebrated the second anniversary of the Small Business Boot Camp this week.
The ACA launched the six-week program on April 27, 2020, to assist small businesses in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, it has developed into a resource for small businesses in Arizona.
The program connects entrepreneurs and small business leaders with local experts who provide “support, guidance and resources,” according to a press release from the Arizona Commerce Authority.
So far, there have been 234 sessions and 180 speakers with over 11,000 attendees from all 15 Arizona counties.
“During the pandemic, small businesses got creative to keep their doors open to serve customers,” President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority Sandra Watson said in the press release. “The ACA is proud to support small businesses in their time of need with the Small Business Boot Camp. We are grateful for the continued support of many partners as presenters and everyone that’s made the Small Business Boot Camp possible. We look forward to continuing to support even more small businesses across Arizona in the future.”
The sessions take place each Tuesday and Thursday. They cover managing finances, operational practices, employee management, marketing, sales, and strategies to overcome challenges. Past company partners that have advised small businesses and entrepreneurs at these events include: BeachFleischman, Snell & Wilmer, Maricopa Community Colleges, University of Arizona, Local First Arizona and Small Business Development Centers at community colleges.
The Arizona Commerce Authority says that presenters are experts in business, finance, technology, education, law and more.
More information on the Small Business Boot Camp is available at azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp/.