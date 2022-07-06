(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation to give public schools more options in recruiting teachers, principals, and other educational leaders.
In signing Senate Bill 1159 into law on Tuesday, Ducey now empowers school districts to fish from a talent pool that includes college undergrads soon to have their credentials.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Rick Gray, R-Sun City, “will allow those without a bachelor’s degree to start training to become a teacher and complete their training while also finishing their degree,” according to a press release from the governor’s office. The bill will also ease the process for educators with expired work licenses who want to get back into the workforce, according to the governor’s office.
“For the past eight years, we have made it a priority to give our kids a high-quality education, and this legislation builds on those actions,” Ducey said. “S.B. 1159 will ensure that more Arizonans have the opportunity to pursue a career in education and help get our kids caught up. Arizona families know the importance of this effort – teachers are critical to our kids’ success today and well into their future.”
Gray says the bill will help the state fill its demand for teachers.
“There is an urgent need for teachers in Arizona,” Gray said, according to the press release. “I am proud to have sponsored this bill to open the door to future educators and prepare them to be in the classroom.”
The bill passed along partisan lines. It passed 31-27 in the Arizona House of Representatives and 31-27 in the Arizona Senate.
It was one of three bills that Ducey signed into law on Tuesday.
The other two were H.B. 2551 and H.B. 2622. The former, “allows for one year continuous eligibility for Kidscare members,” according to the governor’s office. And the latter, “simplifies the Young Adult Transitional Insurance program to ensure that children who age out of the foster care system but are still under the age of 26 do not lose coverage,” according to Ducey’s office.