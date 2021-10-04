(The Center Square) – A new Arizona Commerce Authority report says for fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, the economic development organization worked with companies that set records for the most jobs created and the most investment in a 12-month period.
The ACA assisted companies that committed to creating more than 23,300 jobs and investing $24.8 billion.
The projected jobs have an average annual salary of $66,317; $13,000, or 25%, higher than the statewide earnings average.
“Our economic development is setting records, our state’s fiscal position is as strong as it’s ever been, revenues are through the roof and we are experiencing one of the fastest economic recoveries in the nation,” Gov. Doug Ducey, who chairs the ACA's board, said in a news release. “Facing unprecedented challenges, Arizona’s innovators, entrepreneurs and employees have persevered like never before, demonstrating their resilience and grit. I congratulate them and all hardworking Arizonans for continuing to set the national standard for economic excellence.”
The ACA said the capital investment for fiscal 2021 represented 1,772% of its original goal, while job creation was at 146% of its original goal and wages for those jobs hit 122% of its original projections.
A large portion of those numbers comes from a $20 billion investment by Intel for two semiconductor projects that will create 3,000 new jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs.
“Thanks to Gov. Ducey and our legislative leaders, Arizona has become the premier destination anywhere in the world for high-tech industries and investments,” Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the ACA, said in a statement. “These advanced industries build on one another, bringing more high-tech, high-wage jobs to our state and providing more opportunities.”
TSMC is investing $12 billion for a semiconductor fabrication facility in Phoenix that was named one of six “Manufacturing Projects of the Year” by Area Development Magazine.
Business Facilities' annual rankings placed Arizona in the top 10 for direct foreign investment, solar power jobs, percentage of electricity from solar and best business climate.
“Arizona was simply the best state for us to establish ElectraMeccanica’s first U.S. assembly operations,” Kevin Pavlov, president and CEO of the company, said in a news release. “Working closely with the ACA highlighted why Arizona’s talent pool, infrastructure and growing electric vehicle ecosystem made it the ideal location for the future of ElectraMaccanica. We look forward to creating quality jobs, contributing to the community and producing our U.S.-made, eco-friendly electric vehicles in Arizona.”