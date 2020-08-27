(The Center Square) – More than 150 Arizona National Guard soldiers are heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin to help quell unrest from riots protesting the police shooting a Black man.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced troops from Arizona, in addition to those from Alabama and Michigan, would soon arrive in the city to assist Wisconsin National Guard troops and the FBI.
The troops arriving from other states would not be acting at the command of federal authorities. They'll take orders from Wisconsin's adjutant general, Evers said in a release.
"Local officials are leading the response in Kenosha, and National Guard troops are serving in a support role to assist civil authorities in preserving public safety and individuals' ability to exercise their First Amendment rights to assemble peaceably."
Evers, a Democrat, rejected President Donald Trump's offer to send in agents from the Department of Homeland Security.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a release Thursday that more than 150 citizen-soldiers from the 850th Military Police Battalion would be sent. They're expected to arrive Friday.
"In the United States, we hold sacred the First Amendment rights of citizens to protest and assemble peacefully, as well as the safety and security of all of our citizens," Ducey said in a release. "Over the summer, the Arizona National Guard provided effective support to state and local law enforcement keeping the peace in Arizona communities. We support public safety, everywhere — and we stand ready to support Wisconsin now in their time of need."
Evers declared a state of emergency on Monday after protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, that left him paralyzed below the waist. An Illinois man was arrested on murder charges Wednesday after allegedly killing two protesters and wounding a third.
The city has not only seen protests of police violence but rioters destroying property and operating with some organization.
Kenosha Police announced Thursday they had apprehended nine individuals in three vehicles -- a black school bus, bread truck, and minivan -- in possession of helmets, gas masks, protective vests, fireworks, cans of gasoline, and suspected controlled substances.