(The Center Square) – Nearly half a million dollars from the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund will support rural Arizona food banks, according to a Gov. Doug Ducey’s office.
“Whether it has been funding [personal protective equipment], meals for low income families, technology for students, mental health support services and more, the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund has been an invaluable resource for Arizonans as we’ve responded to the pandemic,” Ducey said.
Ducey started the privately funded AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund in March 2020 to financially support non-profit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Arizona Food Bank Network will distribute the funding, which will support organizations in areas lacking access to funding streams available in larger counties. The governor’s office projected more than 40 organizations who have applied for grants in 13 rural counties will receive funding, the Dec. 13 news release said.
President and CEO of the Arizona Food Bank Network Angie Rogers said she is grateful for allocating resources to her organization.
“For many families across our state, the economic disruptions of the pandemic are still causing hardships,” she said. “Food banks are seeing the usual increased need around the holidays, and we expect this to continue through the winter months, which is why this funding couldn’t have come at a better time.”
Ducey thanked those who have donated to the fund and volunteered on the relief fund committee.
“They stepped up at a critical time, putting in countless hours with the philanthropic community to understand where the highest needs were and distribute these resources,” Ducey said. “I am immensely grateful for their service.”
Resources from the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund have also provided 68 grants to organizations fighting hunger in Arizona, purchased protective equipment for healthcare workers, supported homeless assistance centers, and more.