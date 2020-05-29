(The Center Square) – Gov. Doug Ducey said Arizona schools would open this fall.
Ducey said in a news conference Thursday that the experience will rely on “flexibility” that includes online learning in some situations.
“We’re planning ahead,” Ducey said when making the announcement.
“Flexibility was the coin of the realm so that we could tailor guidance to meet the needs of the specific school district and the situation that we still have in the state of Arizona.”
Ducey had expressed optimism in previous appearances about schools opening in the fall.
The state will release guidance for schools on June 1.
Ducey signed an executive order that would allow for greater flexibility for superintendents regarding class size ratios and school-based child care programs.
Some teachers have expressed worry about returning to classrooms in the fall. A USA Today poll found one in five teachers wouldn’t return to the classroom if in-person learning resumed in the fall.
Ducey also announced that he’s lifting restrictions on youth sports, including summer leagues, summer schools, and day camps.
“I said that things would be getting back to normal when somebody could say ‘play ball’ or 'batter up,’” Ducey said. “I was hoping that ‘play ball’ was for the Arizona Diamondbacks but, in the meantime, it can be for Little League.”