(The Center Square) – Arizona’s students will have two more weeks of summer vacation.
In cooperation with Superintendent Kathy Hoffman, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday that the state would back off the planned starting date for schools to Aug. 17.
The announcement comes as Arizona sees one of the nation’s highest percentages of reported daily cases.
“We want to bring as much certainty as possible for Arizona’s schools,” Ducey said. “Our objective is to educate our kids as best as possible in the safest possible environment.”
The governor said teacher pay would not be affected by the two weeks without class.
Ducey announced on March 30 that schools would be closed for the rest of the school year but did not give further guidance on what the fall would bring.
Ducey signed legislation in mid-March ensuring school letter grades are held harmless. The law also suspended statewide testing requirements, ensured school days are not extended into the summer, requires learning opportunities for students to continue, and ensures teachers and staff see no disruption in pay as a result of COVID-19.