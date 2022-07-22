(The Center Square) – Arizona's economy is seeing job growth and more residents in the workplace – although that growth took a dip last month.
The state's seasonally-adjusted non-farming unemployment rate increased to 3.3% in June 2022, according to a report from the Arizona Commerce Authority.
This marked a 1% increase in the state's unemployment rate when compared to May 2022 (3.2%).
The jobs lost from May to June were primarily in the public sector; there were 36,800 government jobs lost. Meanwhile, industries like manufacturing (3,000), construction (2,300 jobs), and financial activities (1,100 jobs) saw modest gains from month to month.
So while the state saw an overall job loss in June, the private sector gained 4,900 jobs in the same month. For Arizona, that's not a common trend. In the month of June in the 2010s, the state averaged a loss of 8,900 private sector jobs.
Even though there was a drop in employment from May to June, the state's unemployment rate was even lower than that of the United States as a whole; the U.S. had a 3.6% unemployment rate at that same time.
This marked a vast improvement over that same time last year. Back then, both Arizona and the U.S. had a 5.2% unemployment rate.
Over that yearlong span, the biggest gains in employment have come in leisure and hospitality (23,500 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (22,800 jobs); education and health services (20,100 jobs); manufacturing (11,800 jobs); and professional and business services (11,700 jobs).