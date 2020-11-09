(The Center Square) – There’s a saying in Arizona about knowing when fall has arrived by the license plates changing colors.
That hat tip to the thousands of snowbirds, residents of northern climates heading to the Copper State for the winter, now comes with the suggestion that they keep their cars in the garage for a couple of weeks upon arrival.
Dr. Cara Christ, director for the Arizona Department of Health Services, said in a blog post that yearly arrivals from states where COVID-19 may be surging would do Arizonans good by ensuring the travelers didn’t bring the virus with them.
“Some winter visitors may be coming from places where COVID-19 is more prevalent, and there is an increased risk of exposure whenever you travel,” she said. “If you are staying with us for the winter, it’s a good idea to stay at your winter home for the first 14 days in Arizona before venturing out into public to ensure you don’t transmit the virus to your friends, family and people in the community.”
Christ also recommends keeping gatherings small and physically distanced.
“Be sure to wear masks if your gathering is going to be inside, but I strongly recommend taking advantage of Arizona’s great weather by having these gatherings outside, where COVID-19 transmission is less likely,” she said.
The influx of visitors comes as many states in the Midwest are seeing significant increases in the spread of COVID-19. In Arizona, state officials have seen increased transmission as well, though primarily in college-aged residents. The Arizona Department of Health Services announced 435 new COVID-19 cases Monday with no new deaths attributed to the virus. The state’s positivity rate, according to DHS, is 9.6%.
“There’s no doubt this year looks a little different for winter visitors and everyone who calls Arizona home. It’s important that all of us keep our guard up and make smart decisions to protect our communities while enjoying Arizona’s most wonderful time of the year,” Christ said.