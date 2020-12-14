(The Center Square) – Despite objections from state Republicans, Arizona’s 11 presidential electors handed presumptive President-elect Joe Biden their votes.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs orchestrated the Monday meeting at the Phoenix Convention Center. The event was held in secret due to potential threats of violence.
“There were more than 3.42 million ballots cast in this election, and turnout was nearly 80%,” Hobbs said Monday. “For elections officials in Arizona, this is the final step in our process and one that is usually conducted with much pomp and circumstance and given the reverence for its place in history. But, this year’s proceeding, which occurs every four years, has unfortunately had an unofficial shadow cast over it in the form of baseless accusations of misconduct and fraud for which no proof has been provided and which court-after-court has dismissed as unfounded.”
Hobbs and some of her workers have been subject to threats of violence.
Taking the oath were outgoing Arizona Democratic Party Chair Felicia Rotellini, Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo, Arizona Education Association Director Luis Alberto Heredia, Pinal County NAACP President Constance Jackson, Corporation Commissioner Sandra Kennedy, Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis, AFL-CIO President James McLaughlin, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Tohono O'odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, and Arizona AFL-CIO Executive Director Fred Yamashita.
Since more Arizonans voted for Joe Biden than those who voted for President Donald Trump, the state’s Democratic Presidential Electors are recognized over the state’s Republican Presidential Electors. Arizona law requires electors to vote for the presidential candidate who garners the most votes. Other states don’t have such a requirement, something that has led to what’s known as “faithless electors.” They have never changed the outcome of an election.
Regardless, the GOP’s slate of electors held a mirror ceremony Monday, voting to send the state’s electoral votes to Trump even though the state isn’t recognizing their action.
“Today, Arizona's 11 Republican presidential electors met to cast their votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence,” GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward said. “With ongoing legal challenges to the 2020 presidential election still being heard in the courts, and state legislatures across the country holding hearings on election fraud and voting irregularities, it is imperative that the proper electors are counted by Congress.”
Ward is also a Republican elector.