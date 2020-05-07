(The Center Square) – The Arizona Restaurant Association is making it possible for out-of-work restaurant employees to receive some financial help. A special relief fund, Arizona Restaurant Strong, is helping those who are out of work and now without a paycheck due to the pandemic.
"We employ roughly 230,000 people in the restaurant industry across the state and have had to furlough, layoff or fire 75-80% of them," Steve Chucri, president and CEO of the Arizona Restaurant Association, told The Center Square.
"We are generous in heart by way of an industry of suppliers, whether it be food providers or alcohol distributors," Chucri said. "They all came together and said, 'We want to help our favorite server,' or 'We want to help your industry.'"
To date, the organization has come close to raising $300,000 and has given that out to hundreds of displaced workers in the amount of $500 grants,
Chucri said there is a simple checklist to qualify for one of the grants. Candidates have to have worked in the restaurant industry for the last six months and been displaced because of the pandemic.
"Five hundred dollars is a lot of money," Chucri said. "To some people it's not, but to most people it is. We're trying to fund requests within just a matter of a few days after receiving the application."
Chucri said every dollar donated goes right back out to restaurant workers requesting aid. That aid helps to pay for rent, groceries and other expenses that are pushed to priority level when circumstances get tough and money gets tight.
Arizona Restaurant Strong funds are available to industry service staff, including servers, bartenders, line cooks, dishwashers and other hourly employees.
To donate funds to help a server, to apply for aid or for more information, visit www.azrestaurantstrong.com.