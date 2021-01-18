(The Center Square) – A handful of Arizona Republicans are behind a push to make their state the fifth to keep state resources from assisting in any federal activity they consider contrary to the Second Amendment.
State Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, filed the Second Amendment Firearm Freedoms Act on Jan. 14. Like other measures, it would ban the use of local resources from enforcing any federal law or executive rule that could be seen as running afoul the constitutional right to bear arms.
“This state and all political subdivisions of this state are prohibited from using any personnel or financial resourced to enforce, administer, or cooperate with any act, law, treaty, order, rule or regulation of the United States government that violates Amendment II of the Constitution of the United States,” the bill reads.
Alaska, Idaho, Kansas, and Wyoming have passed similar measures.
The bill also declares any federal measure deemed to run up against the 2nd Amendment to be “null, void and unenforceable in this state,” but federal laws supersede state-enacted measures. Other similar resolutions have been seen as symbolic.
The bill was introduced just days before President-elect Joe Biden is to be sworn in. On the campaign trail, the former vice president promised to enact gun control measures, including a ban on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and institute universal background checks.
First coined by a southern Illinois state’s attorney in 2010, Second Amendment sanctuaries quickly proliferated and are now standing resolutions in hundreds of towns and counties across the nation.
Supporters say gun sanctuary laws mirror other states keeping cooperation from federal immigration agents attempting to deport undocumented residents.
The Giffords Law Center, named after former Arizona Congresswoman and assassination survivor Gabby Giffords said in a 2019 report that Second Amendment Sanctuaries threaten gun laws that would save lives.
“At a time when states across the country are looking for smart public policy that will reduce gun violence and save lives, gun policy must be based on evidence, not misguided rhetoric,” the report reads.