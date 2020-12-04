(The Center Square) – After staying on the sidelines for much of President Donald Trump’s legal challenge of the state’s election results, Arizona’s legislative leaders are demanding closer scrutiny of Maricopa County’s election equipment.
Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, and House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, called for an independent audit Friday of the county’s Dominion software and equipment for last month’s election.
The two say they, in the company of Senate Government Chairperson Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, and House Majority Leader Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, have made the request after extensive conversation with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
“As a longtime advocate for improving and modernizing our election system, I am pleased to learn that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is supportive of conducting an independent audit of their voting software and equipment,” Ugenti-Rita said in a news release. “It is important we maintain all of the voting public’s confidence in our elections and this is a positive first step in the right direction.”
County supervisors, controlled by a Republican majority, certified their election results Nov. 20, unanimously saying the ballot count was 100% accurate.
"A significant number of voters believe that fraud occurred and with the number of irregularities, it is easy to understand why,” Petersen said.
The lawmakers’ release does not say when the audit would occur but notes supervisors understand the rush.
Beyond Trump, who lost the county by more than 45,000 votes and U.S. Sen. Martha McSally’s 78,000 vote loss, Maricopa County’s election results largely were friendly to Republicans in competitive races.
In coordination with the state GOP, Trump’s campaign has filed a handful of lawsuits in Maricopa County Superior Court that allege voter fraud, though none have yet to succeed.