(The Center Square) – A Republican state representative candidate wants to increase Arizona's teacher pay.
Matt Gress, who is running in District 4, recently announced his "Pay Teachers First Plan." The plan would provide every Arizona public school teacher with a $10,000 raise. It would do so by providing "100 percent of the new state dollars going directly to the teachers, rather than bureaucracy, and significantly boosting starting teacher pay," according to his campaign's website.
"This funding plan follows several successful years of putting billions of dollars in additional state funding into K-12 schools," the campaign website explains. "With previous investments, many schools failed to fully fund teacher salaries as intended by the Legislature, Governor, and the vast majority of Arizona voters. A report by the Goldwater Institute states school district spending on teacher salaries has fallen from 37% to 28% since 1980; school districts only pay teachers about a quarter of their budget."
Gress's plan has earned support from several other politicians in the state. They include: State Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, state Rep. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, state Rep. Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, state Rep. Justin Wilmeth, R-Phoenix; Republican State Representative candidate Julie Willoughby (LD 13), Republican State Senate candidate David Richardson (LD 12), and Madison School Board President Dr. Marcus Osborn.
Gress worked as a public school teacher in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from 2010 to 2012, according to his LinkedIn page.
Gress says his plan will help attract and retain good teachers to improve Arizona's public education system.
"As a former teacher, I can tell you – one of the most important factors in the academic development of a child is the teacher at the front of the classroom," Gress said in the release on his campaign's website. "We set our students up for success by attracting and retaining amazing teachers. When I was a teacher, I struggled to make ends meet and was out-of-pocket many resources needed for my students. Teachers don't go into this profession to get rich, but they also aren't expected to live in poverty, either. Our students rightfully deserve the best education, and our teachers rightfully deserve to be valued. I am proud to team up with dedicated public servants and prominent education leaders to strengthen Arizona schools."
This plan would require schools must use 100% of the new state dollars they receive to increase salaries by $10,000. It also requires that school districts prioritize funding teachers before other spending issues.
Madison Elementary School Board President Dr. Marcus Osborn praised Gress for this proposal.
"We all say education is priceless. And the best way to demonstrate this is to act upon a plan that shows real investment," Gress said in the release. "I am so proud and excited to work with ideal public servants like Matt Gress, and other legislators and candidates who have endorsed this plan, to pass legislation that will positively impact millions of Arizonans–not just now, but future generations. This $10,000 increase to teacher salaries will be monumental. And these are the fighters we need in office to get this done. I know them. I trust them. They will NOT stop until our education system is the best of the best. And this is a great place to start. Let's get this across the finish line and give teachers a raise."
And state Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, will give the people of Arizona something they want.
"As Vice-Chair of the Senate Education committee, I heard numerous calls for action to improve our state's education system. Parents are fed up with their kids not getting the education they deserve. And while we took many impactful strides last year to improve Arizona's education system, like universal school choice and the single largest increase in per-pupil funding in State history, we need to continue the momentum next January. It starts by making teacher pay our focus and ensuring taxpayer dollars get to them directly. We will no longer stand idly by for school boards to make decisions that don't reflect what Arizonans want. We will invest in the future of Arizona."