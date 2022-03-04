(The Center Square) – State Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott, is urging Arizona hospitals to tell their providers and other employees about a new law.
The law gives Arizona patients the right to have in-person clergy visitation. Nguyen wants to make sure that their right is not violated.
Nguyen sent letters to hospital CEOs earlier this week after hearing from constituents that have had issues receiving clergy visitation in some Arizona hospitals, despite the law allowing it.
In the letter, Nguyen told the hospital CEOs that “faith is the foundation that many families lean on in times of despair. It is vital to ensure that patients, when facing their darkest days, can receive the spiritual care and comfort they seek.”
Nguyen is the author of the law he wants to enforce. Gov. Doug Ducey signed the bill into law (HB 2575) last May. It gives people the right to receive in-person spiritual care near the end of their lives.
“It’s hard to imagine, but that isn’t always accommodated, especially during the past year,” Nguyen said in a press release. “That’s why I sponsored this bill [HB 2575] providing a commonsense protection for patients and their families who seek spiritual comfort and support during such a difficult time.”
Nguyen encouraged any clergy member having a problem with hospital visitation to contact his office at (602) 926-3258 to get an original signed letter they can provide to inform administrators of the new law.