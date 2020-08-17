(The Center Square) – Even though the state has typically reported coronavirus data lower than other days of the week on Mondays, the state posted some especially positive ones today.
The Arizona Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 data to show no new deaths attributed to the virus Monday. They announced only 468 new cases.
The new-case count is the first below 500 since June 1. The last time the state reported no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 was in March, according to ADHS data.
Arizona’s hospitalization rates and usage of ICU beds and equipment are all continuing their fall that began in late July.
ADHS reported 7,476 new tests Monday. Sonora Quest, one of the state’s largest private test providers, announced Monday they had cleared their substantial backlog of tests and are now turning around antibody and infection testing results in under 24 hours.
The total number of state-recognized COVID-19 cases is now 194,005, and the total death count remains 468.
The continued fall in COVID-19 cases comes as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey fights multiple court challenges to closure orders of gyms, bars and other businesses that public health officials believe caused the spike in cases among younger adults.
The state’s Rt, pronounced R-naught, again revised down Monday morning to 0.79, the lowest of any state. Rt is an estimate of how many people one person infects, 1.0 meaning a person with COVID-19 infects one person on average. Anything below 1 means the spread of the virus is slowing.