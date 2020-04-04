(The Center Square) – Arizona’s request for an emergency declaration was approved Saturday by President Donald Trump, freeing up additional federal resources to help the state combat the coronavirus crisis.
Gov. Doug Ducey, who requested the disaster declaration on April 1, announced that President Trump had approved the request.
“I’m grateful to President Trump for approving Arizona’s request and for the Administration’s continued partnership,” Ducey said. “These resources will bolster our efforts to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and help us bounce back afterward stronger than ever. This continued collaboration will be crucial as we utilize all tools to combat this virus.”
The move means the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will help coordinate disaster relief efforts in the state.
Ducey also announced earlier Saturday that Honeywell will produce 6 million N95 masks for use in the state.
Arizona, which has been under a stay-at-home order since Tuesday, has 2,019 coronavirus cases and 52 deaths as of Saturday.