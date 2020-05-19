Arizona earned a grade of “C” for how its economic reopening is proceeding in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a ranking by groups that promote economic prosperity.
The grade is based on the leadership of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, the analysis by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity and FreedomWorks reports. The report assessed the potential damage state actions are doing to the economic well-being of residents and in particular how late reopening dates may cause more severe economic downturns.
The analysis rejects the claim that governors who keep their states closed through stay-at-home orders are truly protecting the well-being of citizens, even as the virus has killed more than 80,000 Americans.
“Even from a public health standpoint, the very negative effects from job loss, poverty, business failure and so on are causing social pathologies to soar – suicides, depression, stress, heart attack, spousal and child abuse cases, drug overdoses, alcohol abuse, financial ruin and deprivation,” the report states.
The number of reported Covid-19 cases and death rates have slowed nationwide, and the overall curve seems to have flattened, the report claims.
Covid-19 Reopening Grades by Jurisdiction
|State / Territory
|Governor / Mayor
|Grade
|Colorado
|Jared Polis (D)
|A
|Florida
|Ron DeSantis (R)
|A
|Georgia
|Brian Kemp (R)
|A
|Iowa
|Kim Reynolds (R)
|A
|Nebraska
|Pete Ricketts (R)
|A
|Oklahoma
|Kevin Stitt (R)
|A
|South Dakota
|Kristi Noem (R)
|A
|Tennessee
|Bill Lee (R)
|A
|Wyoming
|Mark Gordon (R)
|A
|Alabama
|Kay Ivey (R)
|B
|Alaska
|Mike Dunleavy (R)
|B
|Arkansas
|Asa Hutchinson (R)
|B
|Louisiana
|John Bel Edwards (D)
|B
|Mississippi
|Tate Reeves (R)
|B
|Missouri
|Mike Parson (R)
|B
|Montana
|Steve Bullock (D)
|B
|North Dakota
|Doug Burgum (R)
|B
|South Carolina
|Henry McMaster (R)
|B
|Texas
|Greg Abbott (R)
|B
|Utah
|Gary Herbert (R)
|B
|Arizona
|Doug Ducey (R)
|C
|Idaho
|Brad Little (R)
|C
|Indiana
|Eric Holcomb (R)
|C
|Kentucky
|Andy Beshear (D)
|C
|Massachusetts
|Charlie Baker (R)
|C
|Minnesota
|Tim Walz (D)
|C
|Nevada
|Steve Sisolak (D)
|C
|New Hampshire
|Chris Sununu (R)
|C
|New York
|Andrew Cuomo (D)
|C
|Ohio
|Mike DeWine (R)
|C
|Vermont
|Phil Scott (R)
|C
|California
|Gavin Newsom (D)
|D
|Connecticut
|Ned Lamont (D)
|D
|Delaware
|John Carney (D)
|D
|Hawaii
|David Ige (D)
|D
|Illinois
|J.B. Pritzker (D)
|D
|Kansas
|Laura Kelly (D)
|D
|Maine
|Janet Mills (D)
|D
|Maryland
|Larry Hogan (R)
|D
|Michigan
|Gretchen Whitmer (D)
|D
|New Mexico
|Michelle Lujan Grisham (D)
|D
|North Carolina
|Roy Cooper (D)
|D
|Oregon
|Kate Brown (D)
|D
|Rhode Island
|Gina Raimondo (D)
|D
|Washington
|Jay Inslee (D)
|D
|West Virginia
|Jim Justice (R)
|D
|District of Columbia
|Muriel Bowser (D)
|F
|New Jersey
|Phil Murphy (D)
|F
|Pennsylvania
|Tom Wolf (D)
|F
|Virginia
|Ralph Northam (D)
|F
|Wisconsin
|Tony Evers (D)
|F
Source: Committee to Unleash Prosperity