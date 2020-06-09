(The Center Square) – The state of Arizona reactivated its hospital emergency plan as the number of new COVID-19 cases grows and the number of available hospital beds – particularly ICU beds – declines.
“If we continue for the next several weeks like we have the past few, it’s very possible that we’ll run out of capacity in our hospitals and ICUs sometime in early July,” Joe Gerald, program director for public health policy and management at the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health, told KPNX. “Since mid- to late April, Arizonans have kind of developed quarantine fatigue and have been out and about more.”
Gov. Doug Ducey's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected" order closing businesses deemed non-essential expired on May 15.
Banner Health, the state's largest health care provider, said Monday that the need for ventilators to treat patients of the respiratory disease has gone up considerably.
"Our ICUs are very busy caring for the sickest of the sick who are battling COVID-19," Banner Health tweeted Monday. "Since May 15, ventilated COVID-19 patients have quadrupled. Banner Health also recently reached capacity for patients receiving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment."
Last week, Ducey said a rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases should be expected as testing ramps up.
"The fact that we were going to focus on having more tests meant that we were going to have more cases," he said Thursday afternoon, alluding to their weekend testing rounds. "What we wanted to do was be prepared for this ... Arizona is prepared."