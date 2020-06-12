Arizona came in 25th highest in a new study by the WalletHub website that examines safety risks facing residents of each of the 50 states, based on five key dimensions.

Arizona earned a total score of 50.33 in the study by the personal finances website, with the maximum score set at 100. Examples of safety risks in the analysis included health concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and fears about natural disasters, terrorism and road safety.

In the “Personal & Residential Safety” category, the state received a rank of 42nd, and in the “Financial Safety” grouping, the state earned the rank of 32nd. On the issue of traffic safety, the state ranked 48th.

The WalletHub analysis also ranked states in the categories of workplace safety and emergency preparedness.

The study examined safety issues in each state by looking at 53 indicators within the five broad categories. Indicators included coronavirus aid, assaults per capita and the state’s overall jobless rate.

State Rankings Based on Personal Safety Issues

Overall Rank (1 = Safest)StateTotal Score‘Personal & Residential Safety’ Rank‘Financial Safety’ Rank‘Road Safety’ Rank‘Workplace Safety’ Rank‘Emergency Preparedness’ Rank
1Maine66.021201221
2Vermont65.482710149
3Minnesota62.421143121
4Utah61.712113746
5Wyoming59.21615162022
6Iowa59.213341044
7Massachusetts58.8410123010
8New Hampshire58.8271022434
9Connecticut58.81417232416
10Rhode Island58.1582663911
11Washington57.5334920128
12Oregon56.99262118913
13Hawaii55.8922843215
14New Jersey53.71923282324
15Virginia53.29291421231
16Maryland52.323022191523
17Indiana52.201933241129
18North Dakota51.835255037
19Wisconsin51.712019153418
20Idaho51.202416114717
21Delaware50.831337174014
22Michigan50.834528261315
23New York50.40122483228
24Kentucky50.371543351630
25Arizona50.3342324877
26North Carolina49.88162539643
27Nevada49.7848404533
28New Mexico49.64384549512
29Alaska48.52503037182
30Nebraska47.60146133840
31California47.374627421719
32West Virginia46.881834314520
33Pennsylvania46.452331293127
34Illinois45.92334192534
35Ohio45.293646142626
36Colorado44.45395404225
37Kansas44.412818122747
38Montana44.073112274133
39Tennessee43.70473833836
40South Dakota43.332711254939
41South Carolina41.464439461938
42Georgia40.912550442835
43Alabama40.223235363346
44Missouri40.123729382941
45Oklahoma37.453547324645
46Texas36.614036303748
47Arkansas36.144942413532
48Florida34.634144474442
49Louisiana32.534349343649
50Mississippi32.001748504850

Source: WalletHub.com

