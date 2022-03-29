(The Center Square) – Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill that aims to strengthen civics knowledge in the state.
Ducey signed HB 2632, sponsored by state representative Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley. It will increase the passing score of the Arizona Civics Test from 60% to 70%, allow middle schoolers to take the test if they want, and require test score data to be available publicly online.
“We have a real responsibility to equip the leaders of tomorrow with knowledge of our nation’s founding principles,” Governor Ducey said in a press release on March 24. “Those timeless principles have inspired and guided us for 246 years, and this legislation helps ensure they continue to do so as we continue our unending journey to form a more perfect union.”
Nguyen said he introduced the legislation because he thinks the country should have more informed decision-makers.
“It is up to us to ensure that future generations have an understanding of our government, history and principles,” he said in the press release. “There are far too many Americans who aren’t equipped with this vital information to make decisions. We must have an appreciation of our federal structure, separation of powers and fundamental respect for natural rights. Thank you to Governor Ducey for signing this legislation to help the next generation have a strong and necessary civics education.”
The increased standards will take effect for the graduating class of 2026.
In 2015, Arizona became the first state to pass the American Civics Act; it requires high school students to pass the citizenship test to graduate high school. According to the Center for American Progress, 20 states have civics education as a graduation requirement as of 2019.