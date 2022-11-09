(The Center Square) – After initial mail-in ballots gave Democrats leads in statewide races, Arizona’s GOP-heavy in-person ballots have some Republicans with slight leads and others within striking distance.
A Wednesday morning update to vote totals shows Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for governor, with a 50.3% lead over Republican Kari Lake. Their race is separated by only 11,726 votes.
Nearly all precincts have reported but election experts estimate hundreds of thousands of votes have yet to be tallied due to mail-in ballots turned in at voting centers, provisional ballots, and late Election Day counts.
U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly has a 90,000 vote lead over Republican challenger Blake Masters in his quest for a reelection after completing the late Sen. John McCain’s final term. The two are split 51.4% to 46.4%, respectively.
For secretary of state, former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has a more-formidable lead than others. The Democrat has a 52.4% to 47.6% lead over Republican Mark Finchem, a Trump acolyte who said he would not have certified the 2020 general election results had he been in the office he’s seeking.
In the race to precede Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Democrat Kris Mayes has a less-than 4,000 vote lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh.
Former Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne overtook incumbent Democrat Kathy Hoffman in the race for his former office. Horne leads Hoffman by roughly 7,000 votes.
Incumbent Treasurer Kimberly Yee has taken the lead from challenger Martín Quezada, a progressive Democratic state senator from Phoenix. Yee now holds a commanding 201,200 vote advantage.