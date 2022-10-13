(The Center Square) – A unilateral decision by Arizona’s largest public television channel to host a Q&A with the Democratic gubernatorial candidate has riled the state commission that failed to get her and the state’s Republican candidate to debate.
The Arizona Clean Elections Commission postponed a one-on-one interview with Kari Lake on Wednesday on Arizona PBS because it learned the channel had granted Hobbs a separate interview.
“This decision is disappointing, especially following multiple attempts on behalf of all the partners involved in producing this year’s General Election debates, to organize a traditional Gubernatorial debate between the two candidates,” the commission said.
Due to PBS’ decision, the commission said it would seek a new partner to offer the Lake interview.
The commission is required by law to facilitate debates between statewide candidates for office. Hobbs is the first candidate for governor to refuse the invitation, saying a debate with Lake would devolve into a shouting match. In the event one side refuses, the commission is to give the willing participant a chance to go solo with a moderator. In granting Hobbs airtime sequestered from Lake, PBS is giving the Democrat what she asked for and the commission refused.
“I’m very disappointed,” Lake said at a news conference Wednesday outside of the PBS studios. “I’m running against a coward who’s afraid to stand on the debate stage and talk about what she wants to do for Arizona. Unfortunately, PBS and [Arizona State University] have done a backroom deal with that coward to give her airtime that she does not deserve.”
Dr. Battinto L. Batts Jr., dean of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at ASU, said PBS gave Lake the same opportunity but was refused.
“Arizona PBS has offered both Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs a 30 minute interview as candidates for governor, as part of our Horizon news program. It is our responsibility as a news agency to provide the public with access to the candidates who are running for office so they can learn more and make informed decisions.”
Batts Jr. did not answer whether granting Hobbs her preferred appearance format amounted to capitulation to the Democratic candidate. For her part, Lake said she refused a one-on-one interview and she might instead show up at the same time Hobbs was scheduled to appear.
Shortly after Lake’s news conference, Hobbs tweeted “This race is about sanity vs. chaos.”
Hobbs also refused to debate Marco Lopez, her opponent in the August Democratic primary, for governor. Her campaign said she had been infected with COVID-19 but rode in a Fourth of July parade shortly after the day of the intended debate.