(The Center Square) – Arizona’s kids as young as age 12 soon will get their turn to inoculate against COVID-19.
According to health officials, state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in Tucson, Yuma, Flagstaff and the Phoenix area will begin administering shots to children ages 12 to 15 years old.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized Monday the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for younger adolescents. The two-dose vaccine previously was authorized for those age 16 and older, but after clinical trials and research, Pfizer asked the FDA to expand their emergency use authorization. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines still are authorized only for those age 18 and older.
“A parent or guardian must accompany the child and sign a consent form in person and includes an attestation that the child is at least 12 years old," the Arizona Department of Health Services said.
Children do not require identification to be vaccinated.
The ADHS is working with rural counties to ensure rural adolescents have access to the vaccine.
Gov. Doug Ducey continued to stress the vaccine’s safety and how it will lead to a return to normalcy.
“Millions of Arizonans have already received the COVID-19 vaccine,” Ducey said. “Soon, kids ages 12 to 15 years old will now be eligible to get vaccinated and state vaccine sites are ready to serve them.”
Arizona has close to 400,000 residents between the ages of 12 and 15. As of Tuesday, 5,383,508 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 3,068,234 individuals, with 2,517,206 now fully vaccinated.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children constitute 22% of COVID-19 infections and about 1.2% to 3.1% of hospitalizations in the U.S. More than 100,000 Arizona children have been infected, making it a state with one of the higher numbers of cases in children.
Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ is excited for adolescents to begin receiving the vaccine Thursday.
“These safe, highly effective, and free vaccines are our best shot at returning to normal, and having more vaccinated individuals gives COVID-19 less of a chance of spreading,” Christ said.
However, vaccination rates in Arizona are slowing.
Arizona is now the 36th-most vaccinated state, dropping from 28th at the end of March, according to USA Facts. The site said 42% of Arizonans have received one dose of the vaccine, while only 29% have received both.
Thousands of vaccination appointments are being left unfilled. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attributes the slow down to accessibility issues and fear of side effects.
Eighty percent of Americans must be immunized to stop the spread of COVID-19, experts said. Christ plans to increase Arizona vaccination rates with continued encouraging messaging on behalf of the vaccine. She hopes increased vaccine distribution to clinics and doctors' offices will make Arizonans more comfortable with the vaccine.
“What I think we’re seeing right now is supply starting to meet demand,” Christ said. “But we do anticipate that the demand will start to slow a little bit.”