(The Center Square) – With record unemployment and billions being paid out by the state, the Arizona Department of Economic Security announced Monday it is strengthening its fraud detection and prevention.
Fraudsters are using phishing scams, corporate breach methods, and other tactics to get private information from people. This stolen information would allow them to collect unemployment benefits, including the enhanced Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits, using the victim’s identity.
As of June 20, DES has paid more than $4.2 billion in unemployment benefits in 2020.
Officials stressed that there had not been a breach of private information stored by DES.
“Ensuring the integrity of DES programs and safeguarding the personal information of claimants remains a top priority for the Department,” DES Director Michael Wisehart said. “States across the nation have seen a significant surge in Unemployment Insurance benefit fraud, largely in association with identity theft. The DES Inspector General is working closely with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement entities to share information and resources available to prevent and detect fraud.”
The announcement comes hours apart from another by Attorney General Mark Brnovich saying his office has received several criminal complaints from Arizonans about their unemployment benefits. But the residents hadn’t applied for benefits.
In some cases, Brnovich said the individuals were mailed debit cards with unemployment benefits in which they did not sign up to get.
“Arizonans who need unemployment benefits can be delayed or can’t get the assistance they actually need because of this type of fraud,” Brnovich said. “Ineligible Arizonans who receive notification of unemployment benefits or receive inquiries about benefits they did not initiate need to report the attempted fraud immediately and be vigilant to ensure their personal information has not been compromised.”
Under Arizona law, fraud is a Class 2 felony. Identity theft is either a Class 3 or Class 4 felony, depending on how much money is stolen.
Brnovich’s office reminds consumers:
- Do not give out personal or sensitive information, including your Social Security number, to individuals over the phone or electronically unless you initiated the contact.
- A government agency will not call and threaten you to pay money.
- Make sure your computer and all electronic devices have the most up-to-date antivirus and anti-malware software installed.
- If you know how the fraud took place (i.e. credit card, bank account, etc.) you should also immediately notify the credit card company/bank.
- You can also place fraud alerts on your credit reports.