(The Center Square) – State officials are reacting to the results of a review of Maricopa County’s 2.1 million votes cast in November.
Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, and Senate Judicial Committee Chairman Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, hosted the experts the chamber had contracted.
Over much of the spring and summer, Cyber Ninjas scoured over the votes cast in Maricopa County’s 2020 general election. The experts, some of whom faced criticism for partisan ties, found several anomalies in their review but affirmed President Joe Biden garnered more votes than former President Donald Trump.
In the following hours, it became apparent the presentation didn’t change many minds.
Despite calls to do so, Gov. Doug Ducey said there would be no decertification of the 2020 election. He said there is no lawful way to decertify.
“It’s no secret that we’ve seen confidence erode in our election system in recent years. It’s not a problem exclusive to Arizona, and it didn’t start in the 2020 election cycle,” Ducey said. “There are some who simply do not trust election results. This is a problem, and it’s one that needs to be addressed. Elections are key to our democracy, and it should be a priority for everyone to listen to these concerns, and work to rebuild the trust of every voter. When it comes to the audit, like the three audits that preceded it, it’s now over. The outcome stands and the 2020 election in Arizona is over.”
Others saw the review as a call to arms, demanding officials prosecute those responsible for any electoral anomalies and audit other Arizona counties.
“After hearing the evidence in the Arizona Audit report I call for decertification of the Arizona election, arrest of those involved in tampering with election systems, and an audit of Pima County as a next step,” Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, tweeted Friday afternoon.
Finchem, who attended the Jan. 6 rally outside of the U.S. Capitol that spurred a mob running through the Capitol, is a candidate for Arizona secretary of state.
“#WeThePeople demand a full signature verification audit [and] canvass of Maricopa County,” Arizona Republican Party Chair Dr. Kelli Ward said on social media.
Arizona Democratic Party Chair Raquel Terán said Cyber Ninjas was unqualified to handle a review of the county’s election.
“From the beginning, Senator Karen Fann pushed Donald Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ with a partisan election scam that has been about sowing distrust in our elections and playing political games with the fundamental rights of Arizona voters,” said Terán, a Phoenix Democrat. “It’s past time for Republican extremists and conspiracy theorists to accept that Joe Biden is our duly elected president. Plain and simple.”
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat who’s found herself in the national spotlight for her independent streak in dealing with a thin party majority, said Friday the 2020 election produced bipartisan results that had been confirmed as accurate by professionals across the political spectrum.
“As we have known for nearly a year, 2020 Arizona election was a success – not for any one party or individual, but as a demonstration of the will of Arizona voters,” she tweeted Friday.