(The Center Square) – Arizona officials from both sides of the aisle shared a hopeful and patriotic tone in reaction to the swearing-in of Joe Biden.
The former Democrat’s campaign platforms indicate an ambitious expansion of political spending and federal involvement, potentially resulting in far-reaching changes for Arizona taxpayers.
Whether or not he will succeed in enacting his agenda will rely on narrow Democratic majorities in Congress that could test the political will of moderates like Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly.
“President Biden and I do not agree on every issue, and I will always vote based on what's right for Arizona,” Sinema said Wednesday. “I pledge to continue working across the aisle, seeking compromise instead of sowing division - because we are in this together.”
The newly-elected Kelly, who took office in November to finish the rest of Sen. John McCain’s term, attended Biden’s inauguration with his wife, former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.
“One of the hallmarks of democracy is the peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next,” he said. “Today, Gabby and I were honored to take part in that sacred tradition. I want to congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on this historic day.”
Also in attendance was Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.
“I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Harris and look forward to working with this administration to advocate for the people of Arizona,” he said from Washington D.C. Wednesday. “Our state and nation are facing many challenges, and it’s critical that we work together to create jobs, educate our youth, protect public safety and distribute the vaccine.”
Ducey supported Trump, appearing with him during his multiple campaign stops in the state.
Arizona Congressional Democrats hailed the transfer of power as turning the page on a presidency they’d often vilified.
“This is a day for all Americans who love this country, love their neighbors, and want to see everyone not just scraping by to survive, but thrive,” said U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Arizona.
The Tucson Democrat said Trump needed to be held accountable for his incitement of violence on Jan. 6 in Washington, as did U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Arizona.
“We have our work cut out for us, but I'm ready to get to work with this new Administration to deliver results for Arizona families,” Stanton said Wednesday.
U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, R-Arizona, was the only Republican member of Congress to remark on Biden’s inauguration.
“Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris,” he said. “I look forward to the 117th Congress getting to work on behalf of the millions of Americans we represent, many still facing extreme hardships due to the last year of unprecedented challenges.”
Trump allies, including Representatives Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, and Debbie Lesko, didn’t make any public statements acknowledging the power transition.
Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward, a staunch supporter of Trump, didn’t mention Biden’s assuming of office but highlighted the previous administration’s accomplishments in her daily video release Wednesday.
“The last four years have been extraordinary,” she said. “President Donald Trump changed the Republican Party for the better when he descended down that escalator in Trump Tower on June 16, 2015.”
Arizona’s Democratic Party congratulated Biden while saying its state party was pivotal in paving the way for his election.
“Arizona and this nation have many challenges ahead of us, but guided by the steady, compassionate leadership of President Biden, we can finally turn the page and look towards a brighter future for all Americans,” they said Wednesday.