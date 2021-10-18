(The Center Square) – The Arizona Department of Economic Security will distribute $36 million to eligible households for temporary utility assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, according to Gov. Doug Ducey’s office.
The announcement follows a U.S Energy Information Administration report that American households will send more money on energy this winter than last.
“The team at the Arizona Department of Economic Security continues to find new and innovative ways to support Arizonans lifting themselves out of financial challenges,” Ducey said in a Friday news release. “The Department’s partnership with private utility companies will increase efficiency, and it is a significant benefit to individuals and families across Arizona.”
The DES intends for their partnerships with several Arizona utility providers, such as Arizona Public Service, Salt River Project (SRP), Unisource Energy, Tucson Electric Power and Southwest Gas, to ensure the funding will apply directly to eligible customer accounts.
The department intends to expand this payment model to all utility providers statewide after the pilot program, the news release said.
Utility companies will confirm the eligibility of customers and transmit the information to the DES to receive a lump sum, or single, payment.
DES Director Michael Wisehart expressed the importance of private-public partnerships.
“With the utility companies’ collaboration, we will be able to distribute assistance to help customers keep their lights on and their accounts current,” he said. “We are grateful for their partnership in supporting Arizona families.”
SRP CEO and General Manager Mike Hummel said SRP appreciates the partnership.
“This assistance will ensure more utility customers will receive the bill support they need after experiencing financial hardship related to the pandemic,” he said.
Applications for the Statewide Utility Rental Assistance Program are on the DES website through the ERAP portal. Individuals can also apply for utility assistance through their local jurisdiction or Community Action Agency.