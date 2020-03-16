(The Center Square) – While officials in Louisiana and Georgia have opted to delay their primaries because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, officials in several other states, including Arizona, are proceeding as planned with Tuesday’s election.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee, Illinois Elections Board Chairman Charles Scholz and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a joint statement saying the primary elections would continue.
“As each of our four states prepare for voters to head to the polls on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, we are working closely with our state health officials to ensure that our poll workers and voters can be confident that voting is safe,” they said.
“Unlike concerts, sporting events or other mass gatherings where large groups of people travel long distances to congregate in a confined space for an extended period of time, polling locations see people from a nearby community coming into and out of the building for a short duration,” the four added. “Further, guidance from voting machine manufacturers on how best to sanitize machines, guidance from CDC [Centers for Disease Control] on best practices for hand washing, and guidance from our respective state health officials is being provided to every polling location.”
Of course, the most prominent measure on the ballot is the Democratic presidential primary, which pits former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden against U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
While the election is on, Arizona schools are closed.
Gov. Doug Ducey on Sunday announced the state would temporarily shutter schools as a measure to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“The safest place for children during this time is at home,” Ducey said in a statement with Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman. “They should not be cared for by elderly adults or those with underlying health conditions, including grandparents and other family members.”