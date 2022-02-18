(The Center Square) – Arizona’s student-to-counselor ratio in schools is improving, but the state wants to do more to make it even lower.
During the 2020-2021 school year, Arizona had a 716:1 student-to-counselor ratio, according to a report released by the American School Counselor Association.
Since Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman took office at the start of 2019, the ratio has been lowered; it was 905:1 when she took office. However, the American School Counselor Association recommends a 250:1 ratio, so Hoffman plans to reduce the ratio further.
“Over the past two school years, the mental health needs of our students have risen to the forefront of my conversations with teachers, parents, and even lawmakers,” Hoffman said in a press release. “With all the challenges imposed on us by the pandemic, I’ve heard clearly that the services offered by our public schools are critical to student wellbeing. I am proud of the gains Arizona has made to prioritize school safety, the mental wellbeing of our students, and the overall health of our communities. But there is so much work left to be done. I am hopeful that we will continue to improve and that our ongoing work will be reflected in next year’s rankings.”
In April 2021, the Arizona Department of Education announced it would spend $21.3 million to supplement the School Safety Grant Program. The program has brought more than 260 mental health professionals to Arizona schools.
That said, the press release from Hoffman’s office notes that the 2020-2021 school year does not reflect these new hires and that the state’s ratio is even lower this school year. The department notes that this money will fund 93 new school counselors and 81 social workers over the next two years.