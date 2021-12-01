(The Center Square) – Arizonans bought a record amount of lottery tickets in the last fiscal year.
According to an annual report profiling the organization’s 40th year, the Arizona Lottery made $1.47 billion in sales in the fiscal year ending in June. That figure is 31% higher than the previous fiscal year, which broke the previous record. The latest sales data is also revised upward from a preliminary count of $1.44 billion in July.
“On every front – Sales Transfers to Beneficiaries, and Commissions Paid to Retailers – the Arizona Lottery reached dizzying new heights in FY2021 that come at the most advantageous time possible for our state,” said Gregory Edgar, Executive Director of the Arizona Lottery.
Arizona joins Missouri, Illinois, Mississippi, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Florida in announcing record sales for the 2021 fiscal year.
Scratchers continued to be Arizona’s biggest seller, bringing in $1.1 billion in sales. Mega Millions and Powerball draw games brought in $90 million and $99 million, respectively.
The Lottery paid out $978 million in prizes overall.
A portion of Lottery proceeds goes to state coffers and other charitable causes.
The largest recipient was the state’s general revenue fund, receiving $195 million. The University Bond Fund, which finances capital investments borrowing, received $38 million. The Healthy Arizona Fund is administered by the Department of Health Services. It received $22 million.
Payouts to the state’s retailers totaled $98 million.
"Our Arizona Lottery retailers showed amazing resilience throughout FY2021, surviving and even thriving as they served their customers and helped our players,” Edgar said.