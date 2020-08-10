(The Center Square) – Arizona utility regulators are proposing increases to the state's renewable energy requirements, asking that 50 percent of the state's electricity come from renewables by 2030, 35 percent of Arizona's electricity demand is met with energy efficient measures by then, and that the state be 100 percent carbon-emission free by 2050.
Robert Burns of the Arizona Corporation Commission told The Center Square the renewable energy mandate is a "hot potato" issue, in part because some members of the Republican Party in Arizona are opposed to mandates. Burns said he himself served in the legislature for 20 years and took the same stance, but his outlook has changed.
"We are not dealing with an open market or free market," Burns said. "We are dealing with a monopoly who has their own incentives and their own priorities. You don't necessarily shift things by market requests. In my opinion, you need something to do that."
The state's renewable energy rules were imposed in 2006. Electric utilities are required to get 10 percent of their power from renewables like solar and wind this year.
Burns told The Center Square of some successes the clean energy mandates have already had since their implementation. He reported that rooftop solar installations in the APS service area total just over 100,000. That is the equivalent in generation of one-fourth of Palo Verde, the nation's largest nuclear plant according to AZCentral.
"That contribution is significant," Burns said. "If we didn't have those 100,000 privately funded [installations] ... we would have to build either the equivalent of a 25 percent expansion to Palo Verde or possibly another power plant and maybe a peaker or two."
Burns admitted there is indeed a cost to clean energy, but the benefits, like the foregone construction of one-fourth of Palo Verde, are often overlooked.
The proposal includes most everything clean energy advocates would ask for.
"The current 15 percent renewable standard is far too low," Dave Wells, research director at Grand Canyon Institute, told The Center Square. "Replacing it with 50 percent by 2030 as was required in Prop. 127 and is part of this proposal is likely somewhat too aggressive, but a good starting point for discussions and evaluation by Commissioners who should be aggressively pushing to explore a much higher threshold than 15 percent as well as carefully evaluating the experience of other states."
"If we open up the system to allow other forms of generation to be players, other than coal and gas and nuclear, if we can sort of insert the market into the process then we will get clean energy whether we have mandates or not," Burns said.