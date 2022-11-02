(The Center Square) – Blake Masters has a new supporter in his bid for an Arizona U.S. Senate seat.
The Republican nominee for U.S. Senate received an endorsement from one of his former opponents: Libertarian Party candidate Marc Victor.
The Libertarian Party candidate dropped out of the race on Tuesday this week and endorsed Masters over incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona.
Victor told his viewers in a YouTube video that he was willing to hear Masters' case if he was willing to sit down for an interview without receiving the questions in advance. Masters did, and Victor liked some of what he heard.
"We talked about lots of economic issues," Victor said. "We talked about lots of civil liberty issues. And while we don't see eye to eye on everything, I feel very confident after that conversation that Blake Masters is going to do everything he possibly can to further the interests of the live and let live global peace movement."
Victor said that even though they don't agree on everything, he sees places where Masters will stick up for libertarian ideas and fight against government aggression.
"This guy really is in his heart and in his mind, he's in favor of doing everything he can to get us very sternly, very smartly in the direction of live and let live, and that seems like a good tradeoff to me," Victor said. "It makes sense to me."
Victor later added, "Blake's in a very tight race here with Mark Kelly, and I want to see him win."
Masters praised Victor for the support in a press release on Tuesday.
"Marc Victor joins a growing list of Arizonans from across the political spectrum who are fed up with open borders, big government corruption, and rising crime," Masters said. "We are building a broad coalition to defeat the worst senator in America. This is another major boost of momentum as we consolidate our support against the extreme and radical policies of Mark Kelly and Joe Biden. Live and Let Live."
In his discussion with Victor, the two discussed a wide range of issues.
Early on in, Masters noted their common ground on foreign policy.
"Look, I've been a long critic of U.S. interventionism and some of these formerly forever wars," Masters said. "They dragged on forever. I think either the government lied to us about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq or they were so incompetent that it was as good as a lie. But that war, what a mistake that was."
The two also discussed entitlement programs. While Masters said he has no interest in cutting social security for those who have paid into the program, he wouldn't mind seeing the option for private investment retirement accounts for younger generations.
"Seniors paid into this, and they deserve to have honor its promises," Masters said. "People built their lives around relying on these programs. Now you know as well as I do that long term... Hey, my kids are six, eight, and two. Are they on track to get social security? No. There's some probably long-term funding issues."
And when it comes to marijuana, Masters said he thinks legalization should be a state issue.
"I think marijuana is best handled at the state level," Masters said. "Absolutely. It's closer to, I don't think it's like a great thing to do personally, right? But that's my personal view. I'm not trying to push that on other people. I think marijuana is much closer to alcohol in terms of what is than, say, fentanyl."
Although Victor dropped out, his name will still appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.