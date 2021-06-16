(The Center Square) - The Arizona Legislature convened Wednesday to initiate a special session to invest $100 million to fight wildfires.
Lawmakers are expected to revisit the proposal Thursday.The spending would “prevent wildfires, equip firefighters and communities with the resources they need, and prepare for after effects such as flooding and mudslides,” according to a press release from Gov. Doug Ducey’s office.
Ducey has worked with state fire professionals and legislative leadership to identify targeted investments for wildfire preparedness, response, and recovery.
$24.6 million would be dedicated to the partnership between the Department of Forest and Fire Management and the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry to reduce the risk of wildfires by removing hazardous vegetation. $75 million would go to fire suppression efforts, recovery efforts including post-fire floods, economic assistance for those displaced and assistance to landowners for emergency repairs to infrastructure damaged by wildfires, the press release said.
“This wildfire season has already been devastating, and we still have a long, hot summer ahead of us. While Arizona has strong wildfire suppression and prevention efforts in place, we need to do more,” Ducey said.
The governor stressed the importance of equipping firefighters and protecting communities, both physically and financially. He thanked legislative leadership for developing the investment package.
Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, said in a statement that the investment will “protect Arizonans, their property, and their livelihoods.”
“This wildfire season has already given us an idea of what’s to come, and we need resources to protect Arizona’s communities and first responders,” Senate Minority Leader Rebecca Rios, D-Phoenix, said.
More than 170,000 acres have been consumed by three ongoing wildfires, resulting in evacuations and the destruction of structures.
House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Phoenix, encouraged his fellow legislators to take bipartisan action against the wildfires.
This is the third special session since Ducey took office in 2015.