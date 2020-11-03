(The Center Square) – Arizona will become the latest state to legalize recreational cannabis after voters approved a ballot proposition Tuesday.
Voters approved of “The Smart and Safe Arizona Act,” which was Proposition 207 on the ballot, by a 60-40 margin Tuesday.
Similar to one that failed in 2016, the measure legalizes a certain amount of cannabis for adults 21 and over. Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota all had similar measures on their ballots Tuesday.
Under the initiative’s language, qualified Arizonans can carry up to an ounce of cannabis flower or 5 grams of concentrated THC, the active chemical in cannabis. Residents can also grow up to six plants for personal use.
The state would regulate the drug.
Supporters of the measure consisted of many national companies that stood to profit from the expansion of cannabis in Arizona. At the same time, opposition came from several local prosecutors, law enforcement, and anti-drug groups. A small contingent of activists didn’t support the measure, saying it didn’t go far enough to erase former cannabis convictions.
The federal government still classifies cannabis as a controlled substance. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms specifically asks about cannabis use on its application to purchase a gun, citing its legal status.
The change won’t take place until Jan. 1 2021.