(The Center Square) – Arizona officials are mourning after Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school left 21 dead, including 19 children and two adults.
The shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School. The victims were primarily seven to nine years old.
Arizona lawmakers offered reactions to the tragedy on social media, offering various responses.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared that all flags at state buildings would fly at half-mast for several days.
“Our prayers are with the parents, families, students and staff of Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas at this unimaginable time,” said the Republican Governor. “Today’s events are heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. We are thankful for the heroic efforts of medical professionals, law enforcement and community members who responded so quickly. In honor and remembrance of the victims, flags at all State of Arizona buildings will be lowered to half-staff until sunset, Saturday, May 28.”
Both of the state’s U.S. Senators also offered their condolences to those who lost loved ones in the mass shooting.
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said that this kind of violence has no place in schools.
“We are horrified and heartbroken by the senseless tragedy unfolding at Robb Elementary School in Texas and grateful to the first responders for acting swiftly,” she wrote. “No families should ever have to fear violence in their children’s schools.”
And U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly offered a similar sentiment.
“Gabby and I are heartbroken for the Texas families who just had their lives forever devastated by gun violence,” he said. “I know how helpless a person can feel when their family is impacted in this way. I know that every parent whose kid came home from school today is hugging them tighter.”
Kelly is married to former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz, who was shot in an assassination attempt in 2011. Since then, she has become a national advocate for gun control.
Meanwhile, Arizona state Senate Democrats put out a statement condemning the action and opposing two gun rights expansion bills in the legislature.
“Our words fail to express the heartbreak we feel for the victims and their loved ones in Uvalde, Texas,” their statement said. “We cannot begin to understand the pain of sending your children off to school and never seeing them come home. Our caucus mourns this careless loss of life and is unwavering in our commitment to end the policies that further perpetrate this violence.
“These children were not simply unlucky, they were just children in America. This only happens in America and policy makers across the country allow our children to live in fear. Choosing inaction every time our school children are hunted in their classrooms sends a clear message that the life and wellbeing of our children is not more important than unfettered access to firearms.”
The two bills that Arizona Democrats urged people to oppose are HB2316 and HB2414. They say that the former “weakens the criminal offense of misconduct involving weapons by allowing a person who has a concealed weapon permit to be at a public establishment or at a public event with a weapon, unless expressly prohibited by statute.” And they say the latter “allows a person to have a loaded firearm on school grounds.”
Additionally, U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz, used the opportunity to criticize U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican and opponent of gun restrictions at a national level. Gallego tweeted “Just to be clear f--k you @tedcruz you f--king baby killer.”