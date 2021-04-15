(The Center Square) – The Arizona Legislature soon will send Gov. Doug Ducey a requirement that the state’s law enforcement agencies collect use-of-force data.
The Senate has approved House Bill 2168, sponsored by Rep. Walt Blackman, R-Snowflake. If signed by Ducey, it would require law enforcement agencies to collect information on any use-of-force incidents involving officers and send it to the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission and the FBI’s National Use of Force Data Collection database. The state would make data from the previous year available.
“In light of the recent incident in Minnesota that led to the shooting death of Daunte Wright, my heart and prayers go out to all that have been affected by this tragedy,” Blackman said. “I’m hopeful that the detailed data collected as a result of this legislation will help lead to informed decision making, policy reforms and enhanced training to support law enforcement agencies and improve the ability of officers to serve and protect people in our communities.”
The bill’s passage comes as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin stands accused of murder in the killing of George Floyd last May. Minnesota is one of 21 states that collect data on police use-of-force incidents, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The measure has the support of state law enforcement interests, including the Arizona chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Arizona Police Association, which both signaled support for the bill as it was heard in committees.
The bill passed on a bipartisan roll call in the House in February and was unanimously passed in the Senate on Wednesday.