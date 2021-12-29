(The Center Square) – Two Arizona representatives will chair a new Ad Hoc Committee on International Affairs to “identify ways to grow Arizona’s international relationships,” State Rep. Tim Dunn, R-Yuma, said.
House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who appointed Dunn and Rep. César Chávez, D-Phoenix, to chair the committee, said he hopes the new committee will enhance trade opportunities and strengthen border security.
“The world is an ever-changing place, and it’s important that the State of Arizona be proactive to attract more commerce, education and culture to this beautiful state,” Bowers said.
The committee will review opportunities for Arizona to grow its international presence and stature, build relationships with international partners, enhance trade and foreign investment, and strengthen border security, the news release said. The committee will also organize events with international dignitaries and hold hearings related to foreign trade, international affairs, and border security.
“Whether it be trade, border security or tourism, this committee will be a key force in making Arizona safer and more prosperous,” Dunn said.
Representatives Regina Cobb, Justin Wilmeth, Steve Kaiser, Alma Hernandez, Diego Espinoza, and Lorenzo Sierra were also appointed to serve on the new committee.
“Arizona is a leading place for business, trade and education, and our international relationships are critical to growing those sectors,” Chávez said. “I am looking forward to using this committee to grow those relationships and enhance Arizona’s international profile.”
Arizona had $1.9 billion in trade exports and $2.38 billion in trade imports in September 2021, marking a $327 million increase between September 2020 and September 2021. Imports increased by $221 million, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity.