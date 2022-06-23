(The Center Square) – As the sun rose over the valley Thursday morning, Arizona lawmakers hammered out the final votes on a record $18 billion budget.
Leaning on a more than $5 billion budget surplus, the appropriation for the fiscal year begins July 1. Key components include property taxes, $330 million in relief to residents; state pension liabilities, paying down $1.25 billion; water resources, spending $1.1 billion; targeted infrastructure, spending $1 billion; increased school safety, backed by $70 million; and border security measures, spending $560 million that includes state funds for a southern border wall construction.
In the early stages of debate, it became clear that several Republican lawmakers were not interested in the early budget framework.
Republican Leadership’s decision to sellout Arizonans & push a unsustainable $17.9 billion spending plan with no meaningful tax relief, on the heels of a recession is the literal definition of a RINO.— Michelle Ugenti-RITA (@MichelleUgenti) June 22, 2022
Instead of winning over the few recalcitrant party members, GOP leadership met with centrist Democrats and minority party leadership to garner more than enough votes to send the budget bills to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey early Thursday morning.
“I am grateful that such a large majority of House members, Republicans and Democrats, have had enough wisdom and courage to work together to find answers to the major problems of our state,” said House Speaker Rusty Bowers. “Reaching bipartisan agreement on taking care of the needs of the people of Arizona shouldn’t be a rare or historic event, as this was.”
Included in the budget bills are more than $400 million in one-time education spending and $526 million in additional school spending that would become a recurring expense. Democratic leadership hailed the new spending as a win for public education resulting from Republicans coming to the table and offering up a compromise that the majority party could support.
“From the beginning, it was my hope and the hope of every Arizonan, that this body would come together – both parties – to craft a budget that moves this state forward,” said Senate Minority Leader Rebecca Rios. “Thankfully, that hope was realized tonight. Frankly, a majority of this budget does not align with the priorities of Democrats. However, the opportunity to truly invest in our public education and secure a brighter future for Arizona students cannot be overlooked.”
Ducey praised the bipartisan budget framework, saying the new plan will leave Arizona better than it was before.
“Over the last eight years, Arizona has made responsible decisions to live within our means, reduce burdensome government regulations and increase trust in our citizens – and the result is a booming economy with record revenues,” Ducey said. “With this budget, we’re putting those dollars to good use and investing in priorities that Republicans and Democrats alike can agree on. It’s no wonder this budget passed the Legislature with large bipartisan support.”
The budget now heads to Ducey’s desk for consideration.