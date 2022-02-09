(The Center Square) – Canned mixed drinks made from spirits such as vodka or tequila are taxed in Arizona at nearly 20 times the rate as a similar one made from malt liquor.
State lawmakers soon could make the burgeoning industry more competitive.
House Bill 2627 would reduce the tax rate of ready-to-drink spirits products, meaning distilled spirits mixed with other beverages that do not exceed 12% alcohol by volume, to 84 cents a gallon. Products, including canned drinks such as Cutwater, are taxed at $3 a gallon, as much as bottles of the liquor they’re crafted with.
Ready-to-drink spirit products have exploded in popularity in recent years. Alcohol delivery service Drizly estimated the sector increased on its site by more than 1,000% from 2019 to 2020.
Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler, said in a Commerce Committee hearing last week his bill is about fairness in taxation.
“We get these arguments all that time that we should just keep in statute things that were done when buggy whips were around,” Weninger said. “We’ve changed. I think this market gained a 23% market share in two years, which is just unprecedented in this industry. Now, different people are trying to get in it but our antiquated laws treat liquor… These two things right next to each other are essentially the same thing but one is charged 16 cents a gallon and the other is charged $3 a gallon.”
The higher tax rate could be serving as a barrier to entry for more offerings. According to a 2021 poll of craft distillers commissioned by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), 62% of respondents cited the higher tax rate as a barrier to producing ready-to-drink products.
“Ready-to-drink cocktails saw a huge increase over the last couple of years and show no signs of slowing down,” said Adam Smith, DISCUS vice president of state government relations. “Expanding the outlets where spirits-based RTDs can be sold will increase consumer convenience and provide additional revenue to the state. Consumers will also benefit from the reduced tax rate for these popular products.”
Democrats questioned whether the state should be complicating the state’s liquor tax code any further by creating a subset for these types of drinks. Sen. Diego Espinoza, D-Tolleson, a restaurant owner and former beer distribution employee, said the bill could lead to jobs lost in the local craft brewing industry.
Laura Magnus, who represented distributor Mark Anthony Brewing, said the competitive rate for malt-based beverages compared with others was why her company chose to build a $550 million White Claw facility in Glendale that employs 250 employees and plans to hire 100 more.
“Part of the investment that we made in the state had to do with the formulation,” she said. “Depending on where we are, we abide by the existing definitions at the state and federal level. … We invested in a malt-based product so that we could take advantage of the lower rate.”
Some Republicans who supported the measure worried about the tax revenue effects of cutting the rate on ready-to-drink cocktails.
The bill passed from the House Commerce Committee and awaits a second committee hearing before final consideration by the full House. It would need to repeat the process in the Senate before it could be sent to Gov. Doug Ducey for consideration.