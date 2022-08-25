(The Center Square) – A state senator will be in Duncan, Arizona, in response to the Gila River overflowing and causing flood damage to homes and small businesses in the community.
Duncan experienced an emergency mass evacuation on Monday after heavy monsoon rain caused the Gila River to overflow. Additionally, Arizona Department of Transportation spokesman David Woodfill told The Center Square earlier this week that there were closures on State Route 70 through Duncan this past Monday.
State Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista, plans to visit the community this weekend to “offer assistance to residents, assess the destruction, investigate why this happened and find solutions to prevent a similar event from occurring again in the future,” according to a press release from his office.
“I’ve been in contact with Mayor [Anne]Thurman, Town Manager [Terry]Hinton, Greenlee County Sheriff [Tim]Sumner and Governor Ducey’s Office to help respond to those that are dealing with this unexpected disaster. We will provide whatever resources are needed for cleanup, repairs, and work to figure out how this happened so that we can provide flood protection for the town down the road,” Gowan said in the release. “I am thankful that no lives were lost during what must have been a terrifying experience and appreciate the assistance of local law enforcement, first responders and the neighbors that banded together to help each other out during this time of crisis. I look forward to visiting Duncan to serve as needed in the coming days.”
The town located in Greenlee County is cleaning up the damage, and residents have since been allowed back into their homes.
For more information on weather-related road closures, visit az511.gov and the AZ511 app.