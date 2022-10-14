(The Center Square) – Arizona State Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, plans to introduce legislation to eliminate state support for the Arizona Public Broadcasting System unless it does something he wants to be done.
Kavanagh's legislation would cut state ties to the network if it refuses to abide by the agreed rules of the Arizona Clean Elections Commission debate.
A unilateral decision made by Arizona PBS to host a question-and-answer segment with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs irked the state's Clean Elections Commission. The commission has not been able to get a debate scheduled between Hobbs and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
The Arizona Clean Elections Commission postponed a one-on-one interview with Lake on Wednesday on Arizona PBS because it found out the channel granted Hobbs a separate interview.
Lake wants to debate Hobbs, but the Democrat isn't debating her opponents this year; she also refused to debate Marco Lopez, who she ran against in the Democratic primary.
"The public interest is best served when candidates debate before the voters," Kavanagh said in his press release. "The Arizona Clean Elections Commission wisely penalizes those candidates who refused to debate by giving their opponent a televised question and answer session and giving no time to the candidate who declines to debate. AZPBS has partnered with the Clean Election Commission for this year's debates and is now undermining the debate process by circumventing the commission's rules."
Kavanagh added that if Arizona PBS plans to undermine the Clean Election Commission, which wanted the network to host this year's gubernatorial debates, then it should not receive state support.
"It would be inappropriate for the state to continue its relationship with AZPBS, given its sabotaging of the clean election debates that were approved by the voters," Kavanagh said. "The clean election rules are clear. If a candidate refuses to debate, their opponent (who is willing to debate) is eligible to have a 30-minute question and answer session."
Kavanagh said that what Arizona PBS is doing sets a bad precedent; he argues that it would encourage politicians to refuse to debate in the future as well.
"The terrible decision by the heads of AZPBS, if uncorrected, will encourage future clean elections candidates to avoid engaging in a debate and deprive voters of information they need to make their voting decisions," he added." Moreover, I believe the station's decision to reward a candidate's refusal to debate, by giving them free television time, is tantamount to making a partisan political contribution to their campaign. AZPBS needs to keep its thumb off the election scale and not shortchange the voters."
The legislation Kavanagh filed would apply to a few different aspects of the state's relationship with Arizona PBS. It would involve all ties and contracts between state agencies and colleges/universities with Arizona PBS. For example, it would include donations; contracts for services, goods, and rental space; and it would also bar the state from giving donations to any group that donates money, personnel, or services to Arizona PBS.