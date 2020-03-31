(The Center Square) – Gov. Doug Ducey issued his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” order Monday. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Arizona joined 30 other states, representing around 70 percent of the population, that will be under a similar order to stay home under all but a number of specific exceptions. Here’s a breakdown of the order.
Who: All Arizona residents whose occupation has not been deemed “essential” by public health officials as well as those able to work from home. Ducey’s list of essential businesses from an earlier executive order includes:
- Healthcare and public health operations (This excludes gyms)
- Human services operations: This is a broad category, ranging from long-term care workers to restaurants to daycares, even union halls.
- Essential infrastructure operations: Another broad category that contains building management, landscapers, internet services, public works operations and more.
- Essential governmental functions: public safety and similar positions.
- Essential businesses: Grocers, farmers markets, liquor stores, pharmacies,
- Food, beverage, and agriculture: includes kennels, farms and food production services.
- Outdoor recreation activities: Parks and trails, even golf courses that have closed their bars. Social distancing is required.
- Charitable and social services: Food banks, shelters, etc.
- News media
- Gas stations and auto supply and repair
- Financial institutions
- Hardware supply stores
- Critical trades: This includes home repair, cleaners, security, movers, and more.
- Restaurants: providing they only offer carry-out or delivery services
- Transportation: Uber and Lyft included
- Daycare centers: The order says they’re for children of essential employees only.
- Hotels
- Funeral services
When: The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. March 31 and extends until April 30, unless extended.
Where: All Arizona counties, excluding reservations, but many have already instituted similar orders.
Why: On Monday, Ducey announced the executive order after announcing the number of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 had risen. In the order, he said the shelter-in-place order was intended to “further limit exposure through a policy of physical distancing while maintaining social connectedness.”
So what: The order says anyone who refuses to comply after being warned by law enforcement appear to be committing a class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $2,500 and is punishable by up to 6 months in jail.
What it’s not: Martial law, a shelter-in-place order similar to a tornado warning, an order for local law enforcement to arrest people seen out of their homes without documentation proving they’re an essential worker.